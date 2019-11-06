MEN’S BASKETBALL
Coach: Marcus Kahn (sixth season)
Last season: 18-9 (9-5 CAC)
Key players: So. F Greg Rowson, Jr. F Drew Johnson, So. G Da’Shawn Cook, Jr. G Riley Welch.
Outlook: The Eagles don’t have a senior on their roster and will build around the past two CAC rookies of the year, Rowson and Johnson. Rowson averaged a team-high 16.2 points and 5.2 rebounds last season. Cook returns at the point, and Welch led the CAC in 3-point shooting at 50 percent.
Schedule: Nov. 8--Shenandoah; Nov. 12--at Eastern Mennonite; Nov. 16-17--Hyatt Place Tipoff Tournament at UMW; Nov. 20--at Bridgewater; Nov. 22-23--at CNU Classic; Dec. 4--Virginia Wesleyan; Dec. 7--at Marymount; Dec. 16--at Whitworth (Calif.); Dec. 18--at Pacific (Ore.); Dec. 19--at George Fox; Dec. 29-30--at Franklin & Marshall tournament; Jan. 8--Randolph-Macon; Jan. 11--St. Mary’s (Md.); Jan. 15--at Salisbury; Jan. 18--Christopher Newport; Jan. 25--at York; Jan. 29--Southern Virginia; Feb. 1--at Christopher Newport; Feb. 5--at Southern Virginia; Feb. 8--at St. Mary’s; Feb. 15--York; Feb. 19--Salisbury; Feb. 22-29--CAC tournament.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Coach: Deena Applebury (17th season)
Last season: 14-13 (7-7 CAC)
Key players: Sr. F Emily Thompson, Jr. G/F Maddie Shifflett, Jr. F Tory Martin.
Outlook: Thompson was named second-team all-CAC last season after averaging a team-high 12.3 points per game and leading the CAC in free throw percentage (.873). Shifflett is working her way back from an injury that limited her to seven games last season.
Schedule: Nov. 9-10--at St. Mary’s Classic; Nov. 15-16--Hyatt Place Tipoff Tournament at UMW; Nov. 20--Johns Hopkins; Nov. 26--N.C. Wesleyan; Dec. 5--at Ranodolph-Macon; Dec. 7--at Marymount; Dec. 14--Washington & Lee; Dec. 16--at William Peace; Dec. 29-30--at Roanoke holiday tournament; Jan. 4-5--at Catholic tournament (D.C.); Jan. 11--St. Mary’s (Md.); Jan. 15--Salisbury; Jan. 18--Christopher Newport; Jan. 22--Shenandoah; Jan. 25--at York; Jan. 29--at Southern Virginia; Feb. 1--at Christopher Newport; Feb. 5--Southern Virginia; Feb. 8--at St. Mary’s; Feb. 15--York; Feb. 19--at Salisbury; Feb. 22-29--CAC tournament.
