Scott Gerseny is the University of Mary Washington’s new women’s soccer coach.
Gerseny succeeds Corey Hewson, who resigned this spring. He was head coach at Washington and Jefferson (Pa.) College in 2018 after more than a decade as an assistant for Division I programs Eastern Kentucky, Towson and James Madison.
Gerseny guided Washington and Jefferson to a 9–9–2 record (6–2 in the Pennsylvania Athletic Conference) in 2018, reaching the PAC and ECAC tournaments.
After playing soccer at Ohio Wesleyan University, Gerseny transferred to the University of Florida and graduated in 2005. He and his wife, Leana, have a young son, Brooks.