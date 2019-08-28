MEN'S SOCCER
Coach: Jason Kilby (ninth season)
Last season: 14-1-5 (5-1-1 CAC), CAC tournament champion
Top players: Jr. GK Ken Kurtz, Sr. MF Ben Ahrens, Sr. MF Idrissa Barrie, Jr. D Ryan Foley, Jr. F Jeremy Hokenson, Jr. F Joshua Everard.
Outlook: The Eagles have a solid nucleus in pursuit of their third straight Capital Athletic Conference title, although they'll have to replace three graduated first-team all-conference standouts, including CAC player of the year Justin Carey. Kurtz, a first-team all-CAC pick, returns in goal. Hokenson, a Courtland graduate, takes on a bigger scoring role.
Schedule: Aug. 30-N.C. Wesleyan; Aug. 31-Johns Hopkins; Sept. 7-8-at Johns Hopkins Classic; Sept. 11-at Lynchburg; Sept 14-at Roanoke; Sept. 18-at Catholic; Sept. 21-Widener; Sept. 28-St. Mary's (Md.); Oct. 2-at Salisbury; Oct. 5-at Christopher Newport; Oct. 9-Southern Virginia; Oct. 12-at York; Oct. 16-at Southern Virginia; Oct. 19-at Christopher Newport; Oct. 23-Salisbury; Oct. 26-at St. Mary's; Oct. 30-at York; Nov. 2-9-CAC tournament.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Coach: Scott Gernesy (first season)
Last season: 12-4-1 (6-1 CAC)
Top players: So. F Abby Zimmerman, So. MF Lindsey Hendrickson, Jr. MF Brooke Bauman, and So. MF Gracie Williams, Sr, D Corinne Carson Sr. MF Malorie Joseph.
Outlook: Gernesy inherits a team that returns eight starters and 80 percent of its goal scorers. Zimmerman and Hendrickson were named all-conference as freshmen. Bauman, a two-time All-CAC performer, and 2018 CAC rookie of the year Williams lead the midfield. CAC coaches picked the Eagles to finish second behind Christopher Newport.
Schedule: Aug. 30-at Gettysburg; Sept. 1-at Ferrum; Sept. 7-Washington & Lee; Sept. 8-Bridgewater; Sept. 11-Randolph-Macon; Sept 14-at Virginia Wesleyan; Sept. 18-N.C. Wesleyan; Sept. 21-Catholic; Sept. 25-at Shenandoah; Sept. 28-St. Mary's (Md.); Oct. 2-Salisbury; Oct. 5-at Christopher Newport; Oct. 9-at Southern Virginia; Oct. 12-at York; Oct. 16-Southern Virginia; Oct. 19-Christopher Newport; Oct. 23-at Salisbury; Oct. 26-at St. Mary's; Oct. 29-York; Nov. 2-9-CAC tournament.
FIELD HOCKEY
Coach: Jamie Tierney-Harris (second season)
Last season: 11-6 (2-3 CAC)
Top players: Sr. F Lauren Hopkins, Jr. F Izzy Scholz, Jr. F Bella Urcia, Sr. MF Lexie Dixson, So. MF Sydney Keating.
Outlook: Six starters return, including first-team all-CAC pick Hopkins, who scored 14 goals in 2018. Dixson was a second-team all-conference choice in the midfield. CAC coaches picked the Eagles to finish fourth in the conference.
Schedule: Sept. 1-at Johns Hopkins; Sept. 7-DePauw; Sept. 10-Bridgewater; 14-at Franklin & Marshall; Sept. 18-at Shenandoah; Sept. 21-at Lynchburg; Sept. 24-Catholic; Sept. 27-at Virginia Wesleyan; Sept. 29-vs. Rhodes (at Newport News); Sept. 30-Roanoke; Oct. 2-at Randolph-Macon; Oct. 11-at Christopher Newport; Oct. 15-at FDU-Florham; Oct. 19-York; Oct. 23-Salisbury; Oct. 26-at St. Mary's; Oct. 30-at Southern Virginia; Nov. 2-9-CAC tournament.
VOLLEYBALL
Coach: Alex Hinsey (first season)
Last season: 21-12 (7-0 CAC)
Top players: Sr. OH Savannah Powers, Sr. OH Peyton Dunow. Jr. S Wren Berry, Jr. RS Tenley Hares, Sr. DS Kendal Hall.
Outlook: Alex Hinsey hopes to guide the Eagles to their second straight NCAA tournament berth in his first season. He'll build around Powers, the 2018 CAC player of the year with 289 kills; 2017 first-team all-CAC pick Dunow and 2017 CAC rookie of the year Berry. UMW was picked by CAC coaches to finish second behind defending tournament champion Christopher Newport.
Schedule: Aug. 30-at Franklin & Marshall; Aug. 31-Lancaster (Pa.) tournament; Sept. 4-Randolph-Macon; Sept. 10-at McDaniel; Sept. 13-14-UMW Classic; Sept. 17-Catholic; Sept. 20-21-at Susquehanna (Pa.) tournament; Sept. 25-Marymount; Sept. 28-St. Mary's; Oct. 2-at Salisbury; Oct. 5-at Christopher Newport; Oct. 9-at Southern Virginia; Oct. 11-York; Oct. 12-at Johns Hopkins; Oct. 16-Salisbury; Oct. 19-Christopher Newport; Oct. 23-Southern Virginia; Oct. 26-Lynchburg; Oct. 30-at York; Nov. 1-at St. Mary's (Md.); Nov. 5-9-CAC tournament.
CROSS COUNTRY
Coach: Kunle Lawson (fifth season)
Last season: Women second, men fourth in CAC.
Top runners: Men-Sr. Jeff Gibson, So. Blake Mason, So. Matt O'Cadiz, Jr. Jake Phillips. Women-So. Cameron Delean, Jr. Ashley Applegate, So. Kenzie Lloyd.
Outlook: Gibson is the reigning CAC men's individual champion and will be backed by some promising young teammates. Delean, who finished 11th in last year's CAC meet as a freshman, is the top returning female runner.
Schedule: Aug. 30-UMW opener; Sept. 14-Cardinal Classic (Washington); Sept. 21-at Shenandoah Invitational; Sept. 28-at George Mason Invitational; Oct. 5-UMW Invitational; Oct. 19-at Rowan (N.J.) Invitational; Nov. 2-CAC championships at York.