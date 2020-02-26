Losers of a coin flip to determine the second seed, the York College women’s basketball team made possibly its last visit to Ron Rosner Arena a memorable one: drilling 9-of-20 3-pointers and 19-of-25 free throws to defeat host Mary Washington, 64-51, in the Capital Athletic Conference semifinal round Wednesday evening.
The Spartans will be bidding for their first league title in six seasons Saturday when they play at top-seeded Christopher Newport, a 76-63 semifinal winner over Salisbury. York is ending its 29-year stay in the CAC at season’s end, joining the Middle Atlantic Conference for the 2020-21 campaign.
The contest was highly contested in the early going. Both teams scored on their first three possessions. Emily Thompson’s basket gave the Eagles a 23-22 advantage with 4:58 left in the first half. The lead changed hands on the next four baskets prior to York’s Alana Bortner’s buzzer beater from 3-point range, giving the Spartans a 32-30 advantage at intermission.
Baskets by the Eagles’ Faith St. Clair and Molly Sharman trimmed York’s lead to 40-38 midway through the third quarter, but UMW was unable to either tie or regain the lead. Thirteen of the Spartans’ 21 fourth-quarter points came from the free throw line.
“It’s kind of bittersweet: it’s the only conference I’ve known,” said Betsy Witman, head Spartan for the past 23 seasons. “I really made a lot of friendships with the other coaches. Deena [Applebury] has been coaching here for 17 years and we had an exchanged words before the game. It’s sad we’re not going to be playing each other anymore unless we see each other in the post season or a tournament. But Mary Washington has been such a great rivalry. . . Our goal was to leave the conference on a high note.”
The squads split their two regular-season games and finished with identical 6-4 league records.
“We defended the heck out of them and that was our goal going in. We were not happy with the performance the last time we were here (a 71-43 loss) at the defensive end,” Witman said. “When we play good defense like that, it keys our offense.”
Junior forward Molly Day finished with a game-high 19 points, knocking down a trio of 3-pointers, as well as grabbing five rebounds and totaling two steals. “I’m so proud of my team. We were picked fifth in the conference,” Day said. “To come out and tie for the regular season and to get to the championship is unbelievable. . . It’s been tough. These teams have been a battle every night.”
At 17-8, coach Applebury hopes her team receives an at-large bid for the upcoming NCAA Division III tournament. Saturday’s winner automatically qualifies.
“We made too many mistakes coming down the stretch in the fourth quarter,” she said. “We let them shoot very well from the 3-point line—they even banked in a couple of 3’s on us. That set the tone and set us back on our heels. We have to dig a little bit deeper and do better on the defensive end.”
Junior Tory Martin paced the Eagles with 15 points and nine rebounds. “Tory has held her own every single night and she’s done a tremendous job this season,” said her coach. Molly Sharman also stood out with 11 points and a team-high three assists.
“Every night, we strive to play our best,” Martin said. “Tonight, we fell a little short, but we are keeping our heads high. We’ll keep practicing and hope for the best.”
“It’s been a great season so far, we might not be done yet so we have to keep looking forward,” said Emily Thompson, the Eagles’ lone senior. “Just hope the dream wasn’t my last game, but I have great memories here, it was a great program and I’ve made great friends.” Leaving the floor with her fifth foul late in the contest, Thompson received a standing ovation from the UMW crowd.
York College (16-10)
Molly Day 19, Haley Luckabaugh 13, Savannah Wilson 3, Kayla Ferris 11, Alana Bortner 7, Sammie Matteo 5, Bradi Zumbrum 4, Meghan Carlson 9. Totals: 18 19-25 64.
Mary Washington (17-8)
Maddie Shifflett 5, Tory Martin 15, Molly Sharman 11, Emily Thompson 8, Ashley Martin 3, Karrisa Highlander 0, Faith St. Clair 4, Jordan Lee 4, Bri Harper 1. Totals: 18 10-15 51.
Halftime score: York, 32-30. 3-point baskets: York 9 (Day 3, Luckabaugh 2, Bortner 2, Wilson, Matteo); UMW 5 (Thompson 2, Shifflett, Sharman, Martin 1). Rebounds: York, 34 (Day and Ferris 5); UMW 32 (Martin 9, Thompson 6).
