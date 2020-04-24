Senior women’s lacrosse player Paige Haskins and junior men’s tennis player Moses Hutchison were named the University of Mary Washington’s top athletes for the abbreviated 2020 spring season.

Haskins scored 29 goals in seven games before the season was canceled due to coronavirus concerns. She was an all-region defender in 2019 before moving to offense this season.

Hutchison was 4-2 at No. 1 singles for the UMW men’s tennis team, including a victory over Division III’s sixth-ranked player, and was 6-0 with partner Michel Fleming at No. 1 doubles.

