The University of Mary Washington College men’s soccer team doesn’t give up a lot of goals. The Eagles don’t even allow many shots on goal.
UMW held a talented St. Mary’s College squad to no shots through Saturday’s first half and built a comfortable 3-0 lead.
A lightning delay slowed things up a bit in the second half, with the visiting Seahawks (6-2-1) managing four shots on goal as well as a foiled penalty kick. But UMW (6-1-2, 1-0) posted its fifth straight shutout, 4-0 in a rematch of last season’s Capital Athletic Conference final, won by the Eagles 1-0.
“The team did amazing. The past few games we have not played up to our potential,” said senior midfielder Gabriel Soriano, a Chancellor High School graduate who finished with three assists and scored on a penalty kick. “Starting to see a season that is a whole different ball game. I congratulate every player. They definitely pushed to their limit this weekend.”
UMW came into the contest ranked 14th in the United Soccer Coaches Division III poll. The South Atlantic Regional rankings have not been posted as yet.
The Eagles have not allowed a goal in their last nine hours, 23 minutes and 52 seconds of game time, according to team statistics.
That streak nearly ended though when St. Mary’s Thomas Williamson was awarded a penalty shot after back-up goalie Griffin Hemmendinger was whistled for a tripping call outside the goal cage with 16 seconds left. Williamson netted the shot, but it was waived off when an official ruled another Seahawk played moved ahead too early.
“Honestly, [the Seahawks) are an extremely talented team and well-organized,” Eagles coach Jason Kilby said. “It was a game we were fortunate to finish our opportunities. . . . It’s unusual to not give up any shots [in a half] because they are a really strong team.”
Courtland graduate Jeremy Hokenson netted his second and third goals of the season and a header by freshman Josh Kirkland accounted for the final goal three minutes into the second half. The Eagles finished with 14 shots on goal.
About the Eagles’ attack, Soriano commented: “One of the best lines I have ever played with. He’s [Hokenson] is a hell of a player. That’s why he was [CAC] rookie of the year. I think he will be one of the top five scorers. He has what it takes, and with the rest of the team, I think we should do well.”
Goalie Ken Kurtz said the team stayed focused on the task at hand while sitting out the 40-minute lightning delay (which began in the halftime intermission). He recorded three saves in the second half, giving him 23 saves for the season, and a goalie save percentage of better than .870.
“All 35 guys were locked in. This was our second lightning delay [of the season] and we had to stay focused because they are going to come out ready to play,” the junior goalie from New York said. “Communication with myself is non-stop and on a good day like today, that translates to the back and midfield and we all help each other out.”
While some observers view Christopher Newport as the chief obstacle to UMW’s quest for a third straight CAC title, Kurtz said the Eagles won’t take anyone likely, including next Wednesday’s game at Salisbury State.
