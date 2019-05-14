Alex Hinsey is the University of Mary Washington’s new women’s volleyball coach.
Hinsey comes to UMW after spending two years coaching the men and women at Elizabethtown (Pa.) College. He succeeds Matt Troy, who left for Johns Hopkins in January after going 133–57 in six seasons, with two NCAA tournament bids and the 2016 Capital Athletic Conference title.
Hinsey, a native of Reading, Pa., posted back-to-back 19-win seasons with the Elizabethtown women’s team and went 11–18 with a first-year men’s program this season.
He was a successful high school coach before being hired by Elizabethtown.