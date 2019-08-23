Kelly Swiney is the University of Mary Washington's new baseball coach, becoming only the third man to lead the program in its three-decade history.
Swiney's appointment was announced Friday. He spent the past two seasons as coach at Westminster College after coaching at his alma mater, Allegheny College, for nine seasons.
Swiney won over 200 games at Allegheny. In eight of his nine seasons as the Gators' head coach, Swiney guided the team to winning seasons, including a trip to the North Coast Athletic Conference tournament championship game in 2013. He previously served as an assistant coach at Amherst (Mass.), Washington and Jefferson College, Thiel College, and King's College (Pa.).
As a player, Swiney was a three-year starter at Allegheny and finished his career with a .356 career batting average. He played on NCAC Championship teams in 1997 and 1999 and on three NCAA tournament teams.
Swiney succeeds Wayne Riser, who coached the Eagles for seven seasons. Tom Sheridan was named UMW's first coach in 1988.