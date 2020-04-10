FROM STAFF REPORTS
The University of Mary Washington has promoted women’s lacrosse coach Caitlin Moore to assistant athletic director and senior women’s administrator.
Maddie Taghon, Moore’s assistant for the past two seasons, moves up to the head coaching position.
Moore, a 2008 UMW graduate, also will serve as assistant department chair. She succeeds Dana Hall, who is retiring at the end of the academic year after 34 years as a coach and administrator at the school.
Moore had coached the Eagles’ lacrosse team since 2014, posting a 113–60 record with four NCAA tournament appearances (2016–19).
The leading scorer in UMW women’s lacrosse history with 303 points, Moore was a two-time all-Capital Athletic Conference pick as a player. She led Division III in assists (81) and points (143) as a senior en route to All-America honors. She spent two seasons after graduation as an assistant to Hall, then coach Randolph–Macon College for three seasons (2011–13).
Taghon joined UMW’s staff in 2019 after three seasons at Shenandoah University in Winchester. She was a four-year letter winner at Presbyterian (S.C.) College.
Hall has served as UMW’s senior women’s administrator since 2013. She coached the school’s field hockey and women’s lacrosse teams simultaneously for 21 seasons.
