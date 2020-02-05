After searching far and wide for its new athletic director, the University of Mary Washington decided to stay in-house.
Patrick Catullo, a 1995 graduate who had served as the school’s interim AD since the summer of 2018, got the job on a permanent basis on Wednesday.
“I don’t know if I was expecting it, but I’m extremely honored to be selected as the next director of athletics at the University of Mary Washington,” Catullo said Wednesday evening. “My experience as a student-athlete, a coach and an administrator here informs my leadership style.”
Catullo was the choice of an eight-person selection committee that represented each cross-section of the school and conducted an exhaustive 18-month search. Four finalists were interviewed.
“That reflects the importance of the position,” said committee chair Cedric Rucker, UMW’s Associate Vice President and Dean of Student Life. “Everyone went through the same process to engage with the entire university community.”
Eventually, the committee chose Catullo, who coached UMW’s women’s tennis team to 14 straight Capital Athletic Conference championships (2004-18) before succeeding Ken Tyler as AD on an interim basis in May 2018. Before returning to his alma mater, he coached Broward (Fla,) Community College to two National Junior College Athletic Association titles and was named NJCAA coach of the year.
Catullo helped guide the Eagles through a tumultuous period that saw significant turnover within the school’s coaching staff as well as the CAC itself. UMW hired new head coaches in seven sports (baseball, field hockey, golf, women’s soccer, swimming, women’s tennis and volleyball) during his interim tenure.
Despite the lack of continuity, UMW won the CAC’s Richard C. Cook All-Sports Award, which reflects overall success, for the first time in six years during the 2018-19 academic year.
“I am most proud of the unbelievable teamwork within the department,” Catullo said. “Everyone kind of rallied together and believed in me and the vision I had for the department. I’m thankful for how easy it was for us to continue to build.”
The next challenge is the status of the CAC, UMW’s athletic home since its formation in 1989.
With the impending departures of York, St. Mary’s and Southern Virginia to other conferences over the next two years, the CAC has just three schools (UMW, Christopher Newport and Salisbury) committed beyond the 2020-21 school year. The NCAA requires a league to have seven members to earn an automatic NCAA tournament berth for its champion in each sport.
CAC commissioner Jeff Ligney said on Wednesday that he is optimistic that the conference will have an announcement on potential new membership by the end of February.
Closer to home, Catullo said his immediate priorities include upgrading the school’s outdoor facilities and fund-raising.
“For the next 5-7 years, we want to continue to align our strategic vision for the university, the recruitment and retention of highly qualified students, to address our aging facilities and continue to pursue viable alternatives for our athletic department dollars,” he said.
