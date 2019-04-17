Senior pitcher Hank Biggs tossed a complete game three-hitter, and the offense erupted for 17 runs on 20 hits, as the University of Mary Washington baseball team defeated Frostburg State University, 17-1, on Wednesday in Capital Athletic Conference action. The Eagles started scoring early, as Stephen Johnston led off the game with a single, and advanced to third on a double from Christian Hague. David Lambertson drove in Johnston, and Garrett Lyons knocked in Hague with groundouts.
The Eagles plated four runs in the fourth to break the game open. Johnston drove in one run with an RBI double, and Lambertson followed suit two batters later. Nick Bass also provided a two-run single in the frame. UMW added another in the sixth inning, as Lyons connected for a solo home run.
UMW scored four times in the seventh, thanks in part to a two-run double from Hague and an RBI groundout from Lambertson. The Eagles capped the scoring with five runs in the ninth. Norman Holcomb drew a bases loaded walk, prior to two-run doubles from Tyler Ray and Marcel Barrett.
Biggs went nine innings, allowing one earned run on three hits, walking three and striking out seven.
Offensively, Hague, Bass, Ray, Barrett, and Kevin France all collected three hits on the day, with Hague also adding a pair of walks, three runs scored, and two RBI.
The Eagles will return to action on Thursday when they visit Bridgewater College in nonconference action at 4:00 p.m.
TENNIS
The 16th ranked University of Mary Washington men’s tennis team swept the three doubles matches for the 13th time in 14 matches en route to a 7-2 victory over Salisbury University on Wednesday evening in Capital Athletic Conference action at the Battleground. UMW moves to 18-4 on the season, and 7-0 in league play.
For the 13th time in 14 matches, the Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 advantage in doubles. Moses Hutchison and Matt Miles were victorious at one, Ryland Byrd and Derek Hagino won at two, and Michael Fleming and Patrick Hughes won at three.
In singles, the Eagles’ depth again proved dividends, as UMW saw wins from Hutchison at three, Byrd at four, Hagino at five, and Cole Tecce at six.
The Eagles will close the regular season on April 27 at Johns Hopkins University at 2:00 p.m.