The University of Mary Washington swept the Capital Athletic Conference women’s tennis individual awards Monday, with Rachel Summers selected as CAC player of the year, Lauren Quinn rookie of the year honors and Art Canizares coach of the year.
Summers, a sophomore, became UMW’s 27th CAC player of the year in the league’s 29-year history after going 5–0 in No. 1 singles play in the conference. She and Quinn (the Eagles’ 13th rookie of the year) also earned first-team honors at No. 1 doubles.
Other UMW first-team picks included Sophie Dixon and Rachel Cooper at Nos. 5 and 6 singles, respectively; and the No. 3 doubles team of Danielle Mirabella and Claire Coleman. Dixon and Cooper earned second-team recognition in singles, as did the doubles team of Dixon and Olivia Moore.
Canizares earned coach of the year honors in his first season as UMW’s interim coach.
MEN’S TENNIS
All six of UMW’s players earned first- or second-team all-CAC honors in singles.
Seniors Patrick Hughes and Matt Miles were named to the first team for the fourth straight season and were joined by teammates Moses Hutchinson. Second-team picks included UMW’s Ryland Byrd, Derek Hagino and Cole Tecce.
Hutchinson and Miles were named to the doubles first team, while the pairings of Byrd/Hagino and Hughes/Michael Fleming were second-team picks.
Salisbury’s Alec Angradi and Randy Halfpap were named player and coach of the year, respectively.