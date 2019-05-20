Four University of Mary Washington women’s lacrosse players were named first-team all-Chesapeake Region by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association.
Seniors Julia Albert, Hanna Ashby and Mackenzie Maguire and sophomore Rylie Cole were named to the first team. UMW senior Sarah Hampton and junior Paige Haskins were second-team choices.
TRACK AND FIELD
Four UMW athletes will compete at the NCAA Division III championships, which begin Thursday in Geneva, Ohio.
Junior Erin Andrewlevich will race in the women’s 200 and 400 meters. She is seeded in the top six in each event.
Men’s entries include sophomores Rajai Walton (triple jump) and Laurence Sneed (800) and junior David Danek (high jump).