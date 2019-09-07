Chancellor High School graduate Gabriel Soriano scored with 10 minutes left to lift the University of Mary Washington men’s soccer team to a 2–1 victory over sixth-ranked Montclair State Saturday in Baltimore.
Soriano also helped set up the Eagles’ first goal, by Ben Ahrens. Goalie Kenny Kurtz needed to make just one save for the victory, UMW’s second over a nationally-ranked opponent this season.
The Eagles (3–0) will face Washington & Lee University Sunday as the Johns Hopkins University Classic continues.
FIELD HOCKEY
Bella Urcia’s goal 1:12 into overtime lifted UMW over DePauw 3–2 in its home opener.
Emma Claire Steart and Izzy Scholz also scored for the Eagles (1–1), who enjoyed a 23–8 edge in shots.
Jillian Lawrence made three stops for UMW, which hosts Bridgewater Tuesday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Despite second-half goals from Anna Longacre and Brielle Mitchell, UMW fell 3–2 to Washington & Lee in the UMW Soccer Classic. Grace Wielechowski, Sydney von Rosenberg and Erin Hoeh scored for the Generals.
UMW will host Bridgewater Sunday in the tournament finale.
