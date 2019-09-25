Peyton Dunow registered 15 kills and Savannah Powers had 11 in the University of Mary Washington’s 25–22, 25–13, 25–16 volleyball sweep of visiting Marymount Wednesday night.
Maggie Vinard had 29 assists and Theresa Buscemi contributed 18 digs for the Eagles (6–8), who host St. Mary’s (Md.) Saturday in their Capital Athletic Conference opener.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Despite goals from Brielle Mitchell and Brooke Bauman, UMW fell 3–2 to Shenandoah Wednesday night in Winchester.
Emily Yergin, Abby Marquette and Maiya Pencile scored for the Hornets (6–3), who had an 11–9 advantage in shots and an 8–3 edge in corner kicks.
UMW (3–5) hosts St. Mary’s Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Kelly Cancelmo’s three goals led visiting Catholic University to a 4–1 win over UMW Tuesday. Bella Urcia had the only goal for the Eagles (2–5).
