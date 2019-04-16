Julia Albert scored three goals and Hanna Ashby made 12 saves as the seventh-ranked University of Mary Washington women’s lacrosse team topped No. 10 Catholic 11–7 on Tuesday.
Mackenzie Maguire added two goals and three assists for the Eagles (13–2), who host York Saturday. Colonial Forge graduate Anna Maupin scored once for Catholic (10–4).
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Rachel Summers, Lauren Quinn, Danielle Mirabella and Claire Coleman each won her singles and doubles matches as UMW rolled past St. Mary’s 7–2.