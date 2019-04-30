Derek Hagino won his singles and doubles matches as the University of Mary Washington men’s tennis team topped visiting Southern Virginia University 5–1 Tuesday in a Capital Athletic Conference semifinal.
Cole Tecce and Derek Hagino also won their singles matches for the Eagles (21–4), who will host Christopher Newport in Saturday’s championship. Michael Fleming and Patrick Hughes prevailed at No. 1 doubles, and Hagino paired with Ryland Byrd for a doubles victory.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Despite a frantic late comeback, ninth-ranked UMW fell on the road to eighth-ranked York 12–11 in a CAC semifinal.
Makenzie Maguire had three goals and four assists for the Eagles (15–4), who scored the game’s final three goals but couldn’t win a late draw control in their bid to tie the game.
Kristen Kunaniec and Hope Lockwood also scored three times each for UMW, which is hopeful of an at-large NCAA Division III tournament bid. The field will be announced Sunday night.
Meghan Fox scored four goals and Regan Cook had three for York (14–5), which advanced to face top-seeded Salisbury in Saturday’s CAC final.