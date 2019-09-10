Junior midfielder Morgan MacCartney scored with 8.1 seconds remaining in regulation to lift the University of Mary Washington field hockey team to a come-from-behind 3–2 win over visiting Bridgewater Tuesday.
Bella Urcia scored twice for UMW (2–1), which overcame deficits of 1–0 and 2–1. MacCartney registered the game-winner on an assist from Lexie Dixson after a penalty corner.
Jacqueline DeFulvio and Georgia Howard scored for Bridgewater.
Mary Washington had a 19–8 advantage in shots on goal. UMW goalkeeper Jillian Lawrence made four saves, while Bridgewater’s Ali Bishop had 11.
UMW returns to action on Saturday, visiting Franklin & Marshall College.
VOLLEYBALL
Tenley Hares had nine kills and Peyton Dunow seven as UMW rallied from a set down for a 3–1 victory over McDaniel in Westminster, Md.
Lexie Hendricks and Krista Rodgers added six kills apiece for the Eagles in their 23–25, 25–10, 25–13, 26–24 nonconferende win. Wren Berry dished out 28 assists for the Eagles, and Kendal Hall had 22 digs while serving out the match in the fourth set.
UMW will host Washington & Lee Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the UMW Classic.
