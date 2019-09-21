Brielle Mitchell had a goal and an assist as the University of Mary Washington women’s soccer team topped visiting Catholic University 2–0 Saturday.

Mitchell converted a pass from Lindsey Hendrickson in the 18th minute, then fed teammate Amanda Krest for an insurance score in the 89th minute.

Aly Holden made five saves for the Eagles (3–4), who visit Shenandoah Wednesday evening.

MEN’S SOCCER

Jacob Lovinger’s first-half penalty kick helped UMW edge visiting Widener 1–0 Saturday.

The Eagles (5–1–2) held Widener to just four shots. Goalie Kenny Kurtz needed to make just two saves for the shutout.

UMW hosts St. Mary’s next Saturday in a rematch of last season’s Capital Athletic Conference tournament final.

VOLLEYBALL

UMW managed one win in four matches over the weekend at a tournament in Selinsgrove, Pa.

The Eagles beat DeSales 3–1 on Friday night after falling to 24th-ranked Ithaca (N.Y.), 3–2. On Saturday, UMW fell 3–2 to Mount Union (Ohio) and 3–0 to No. 25 Heidelberg.

The Eagles (5–8) host Marymount on Wednesday.

FIELD HOCKEY

Despite two goals from Lauren Hopkins, UMW fell 6–2 on the road at Lynchburg Saturday. Jackie Lerro scored twice for the host Hornets.

Goalie Jillian Lawrence made eight saves for the Eagles (2–4), who host Catholic on Tuesday.

