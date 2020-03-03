Senior Morgan Shorts scored five of her game-high seven goals in the first half as the University of Mary Washington women’s lacrosse team beat Meredith College 22–16 Tuesday in Raleigh, N.C.
Paige Haskins added six goals and Rebecca Pullen three for the 14th-ranked Eagles (3-2), who return home to host Roger Williams College Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Grace Drury had three hits as UMW edged Emerson (Mass.) College 5–4 in nine innings Tuesday in Tucson, Ariz. after losing to St. John Fisher (N.Y.) 5–3.
On Monday, Maggie Mrowka drove in four runs as UMW swept St. John Fisher, 10–2 and 9–5. Megan Hibbs pitched a complete game and had an RBI single in the opener for the Eagles (7–4–1).
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Fifteenth-ranked UMW 3–2) topped Chapman (Calif.) 6–3 Tuesday as Abby Moghtader, Lauren Quinn and Amanda Hagino all won in singles and doubles.
GOLF
On Monday, UMW’s men finished second as a team atthe Callaway Gardens Collegiate Invitational in Pine Mountain, Ga.
Sebastien Bonte finished second individually at 3 over par, and Phillip Manceri and Jason Guintu tied for fourth at 5-over to gain all-tournament honors.
MEN’S TENNIS
On Monday, UMW beat John Carroll (Ohio) 8–1 in Orlando, Fla. to improve to 5–0. Joseph Brown, Priyan Desilva, Andrew Watson and Michael Fleming each won in singles and doubles.
