An exodus of member schools has left the Capital Athletic Conference’s future in flux, and clouded the University of Mary Washington’s future athletic affiliation.
Last week, charter member St. Mary’s (Md.) announced it will leave the CAC for the North East Athletic Conference and Southern Virginia University officially bolted for the USA South Conference. Each school will join its new league in 2021–22.
Those defections, combined with York’s planned move to the Commonwealth Conference next fall, leaves the Division III CAC with only three permanent members for 2020–21: UMW, Christopher Newport and Salisbury.
“Anytime a member institution leaves a conference, there is a level of concern,” UMW interim athletic director Patrick Catullo said in an emailed response to questions. “However, the Capital Athletic Conference has had institutions leave in the past and solutions have been found. Our No. 1 priority is always to provide the best possible experience for our student-athletes.”
Soon, that experience may not include an automatic NCAA tournament berth for any of the conference’s team champions.
NCAA rules require a conference to have seven permanent members for its champions to qualify for automatic bids to NCAA tournaments. The CAC is currently in the first year of a two-year grace period exemption for all sports except field hockey, which will not get an automatic bid next fall.
Conference officials and officials from the three remaining schools are currently seeking potential new members.
“The CAC will continue to push forward with membership solutions that meet the needs of our remaining institutions and their student-athletes,” CAC commissioner Jeff Ligney said in a statement released Friday. “We look forward to creating new beginnings for the league as we strive to continue to make the CAC one of the top conferences in Division III.”
After the departures, UMW will be the last remaining charter member of the CAC, which was formed in 1989 and began competition in the 1991–92 school year. Catholic and Goucher left with the formation of the Landmark Conference in 2006; Gallaudet moved to the NEAC in 2009; and Marymount joined the Atlantic East Conference in 2018.
Salisbury became a CAC member in 1992, CNU in 2013. Other schools have come and gone in the intervening years, but the conference has never had fewer than seven members—until now.
UMW has won the CAC’s Richard C. Cook All-Sports Award in 13 of the conference’s 28 seasons, including last year.
Asked if UMW would consider joining another conference if the CAC fails to reach the critical mass of seven schools, Catullo replied: “The institutions in the conference have an excellent working relationship and provided the conference with updates as they progressed through the new membership protocols/process.”
Finding a new home wouldn’t be easy. The Old Dominion Athletic Conference is comprised entirely of private schools; UMW and CNU are public institutions with larger enrollments than any ODAC school.
One factor that should help the CAC’s recruitment effort is that its three remaining members (UMW, CNU and Salisbury) finished 1–2–3 in last year’s all-sports standings and seem intent on staying together.
“The best home for Christopher Newport University is the Capital Athletic Conference,” CNU athletic director Kyle McMullin told the (Newport News) Daily Press in April, after York’s announcement. “And we are absolutely committed to making sure it’s the best home for Christopher Newport athletics.”
If UMW loses annual conference matchups or a chance at an automatic NCAA berth, it could complicate scheduling and travel expenses and make its coaches’ recruiting pitches a bit more difficult. Catullo downplayed those issues.
“At this time, scheduling has not been too much of an issue except for the occasional outlier in trying to fill an open weekend,” he wrote. “We lean on the creativity of our coaches, and are fortunate for the strong relationships and partnerships we have built with neighboring conferences and within our geographic location.”
