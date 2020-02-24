University of Mary Washington forward Tori Martin was named to the all-Capital Athletic Conference women’s basketball first team on Monday.
Martin, a junior from Centreville, averages 11.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for the Eagles (17-8), who host York on Wednesday in a CAC tournament quarterfinal.
UMW junior guard Maddie Shifflett (12.8 points per game) and senior guard Emily Thompson (9.0) were named to the all-CAC second team.
