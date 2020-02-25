University of Mary Washington forward Greg Rowson was named to the all-Capital Athletic Conference men’s basketball first team on Tuesday, and freshman teammate Trey Barber was chosen CAC defensive player of the year.
Rowson, a sophomore from Fairfax, averages a team-high 16.7 points per game for the Eagles (16–10), who visit York in a CAC tournament semifinal game Wednesday night. He was CAC rookie of the year last season.
Barber, a Woodbridge native, leads the CAC with 61 blocked shots.
UMW junior forward Drew Johnson (12.1 points per game) was named second-team all-CAC, as was Christopher Newport senior Luther Gibbs, a Culpeper High School graduate.
