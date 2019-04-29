Twenty-seven seasons have come and gone since the University of Mary Washington women’s softball team made its first and only appearance in the NCAA Division III tournament. Now the opportunity is there again with only Christopher Newport standing in the way.
The Eagles (21–17) rebounded from Saturday’s loss to York College in Monday’s deciding game in pod competition of the Capital Athletic Conference tournament, besting the Spartans 10–2 in five innings. Earlier, York ousted Southern Virginia 6–2.
“It would mean the world [going to nationals] but right now our biggest goal is we have to get two games away from a very strong opponent this weekend,” said Eagles veteran coach Dee Conway. “That’s obviously our ultimate goal, but we have a lot of work to do.”
This is the eighth time the Eagles have advanced to the CAC championship series, going 4–3 overall. Their last title came in 1996, when no automatic qualifying NCAA berths existed.
While the Eagles and Captains (31–6) split their two regular season games, UMW is the top seed and will host the best-of-three finals. The first game is set for 4 p.m. Friday. Game 2 is set for 10 a.m. Saturday with the third game, if necessary, set at noon.
Against the Spartans, the Eagles played aggressively both offensively and defensively. That marked a huge difference from Saturday, when York used five infield hits in a 7–3 victory. “We wanted to shut them down and at the same time create havoc on offense,” Conway explained.
UMW wasted no time taking charge Monday, parlaying two hits and three errors into four first-inning runs. Rachel Porchie’s mammoth home run to dead center upped the lead to 6–0 in the second, and the Eagles strung together five hits in a four-run third. Four of the Eagles’ 11 hits were for extra bases.
Junior right fielder Danielle Newman had three hits, including a triple, and scored twice.
“We try to focus on keeping our head down, [making] good contact, extra-bases will always help,” said Newman, who came into the game with a team-high .398 batting average.
Porchie’s blast was her 14th of the season. “The bat was hot. I got my hands going, killing the ball,” said the sophomore from Wise, who drove in five runs on three hits. “Hits are contagious at this point. That got us going.”
Conway describes Porchie as a bad-ball hitter with a drive to succeed: “She’s a a very powerful and passionate hitter. She’s not going to see good pitches. She’s been learning hot to hit bad pitches. We’re really pleased with her progress.”
Part of the Eagles’ hitting success against York can be attributed to extra batting practice with hitting coach Keith Tasaka.
Besides the offensive support, winning pitcher Juliet Truslow thrived with the backing of the Eagles fan turnout, which included her grandparents, two aunts, an uncle and her father. “They [York] are a good-hitting team so I knew they would put the bat on balls,” said the freshman hurler from King George, who beat the Spartans 8–1 during the regular season. “But I knew I had my defense behind me. We played to our potential today.”
“She’s developed into a very good pitcher,” Conway said. “She’s very coachable, she listens, she wants to learn and she’s putting forth her best effort every time she pitches.”
Two defensive gems occurred in the second when shortstop Caroline Byrd fielded a ball behind third base and quickly fired to third baseman Daylah Sawyer, whose throw to second was in time to result in a double play; and in the fifth when a Spartan base runner was caught in a rundown between third and home.
For York (25–19), Natalie Decena had two hits and Mia Ruffalo had a two-run single in the third inning.