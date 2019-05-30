FROM STAFF REPORTS
For the first time in six years, the University of Mary Washington has won the Capital Athletic Conference all-sports award competition, sweeping men’s, women’s and combined titles.
The Eagles won eight championships (men’s soccer, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field and volleyball) among the 22 conference sports during the 2018–19 school year.
They added seven other top-three finishes and compiled 156.5 points (88 in 12 women’s sports, 68.5 in 10 men’s sports) to win the Richard C. Cook All-Sports Award. Christopher Newport placed second with 149 points.
It marks the 13th CAC all-sports trophy for the Eagles and first since the 2012–13 season. The Women’s Commissioner’s Award is the third overall for the Eagles, while they secured the Men’s Commissioner’s Award for the first time.