The University of Mary Washington women’s tennis team will host NCAA Division III tournament action this weekend.
The Eagles host Franciscan University Friday at 4 p.m., after The College of New Jersey faces Wilkes at 10 a.m., and Johns Hopkins plays Grove City at 1. If UMW wins Friday, it will face Johns Hopkins or Grove City on Saturday.
Meanwhile, UMW’s men’s tennis team will travel to Amherst, Mass. for NCAA play and will face Stevens (N.J.) or U.Mass-Boston in the second round Saturday.
And UMW’s women’s lacrosse team will face Westfield (Mass.) State on Saturday in Middletown, Conn. The winner of that game will play Wesleyan (Conn.) in the second round Sunday.