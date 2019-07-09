University of Mary Washington tennis coaches Art Canizares and Todd Helbling were named College Division women’s and men’s coaches of the year, respectively, by the Virginia Sports Information Directors Association on Tuesday.
In his first season, Canizares led the Eagle women to a 21–5 record, a Capital Athletic Conference title and an NCAA Division III tournament berth. Helbling led the UMW men to a school-record 23 wins, a CAC title and an NCAA tournament appearance.
UMW’s Rachel Summers was named to the women’s first team in both singles and doubles (with Lauren Quinn). Quinn, Clare Coleman and Rachel Cooper were second-team singles picks.
UMW’s Moses Hutchison was a first-team men’s pick in both singles and doubles (with Matt Miles). Patrick Hughes was also a first-team singles selection for the Eagles and made second-team doubles with Michael Fleming. UMW’s Miles, Ryland Byrd and Derrick Hagino were second-team singles selections.
WATER SKIING
Anna Gay, a third-generation water skier with ties to the Fredericksburg area, won two gold medals at last week’s Under 21 World Championships in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Gay, who lives in Winter Park, Fla., won gold in women’s tricks (10,530 points) and overall (2,663.50 points). Her father Russell is a Stafford High School graduate and her grandfather, Gordon, is a Fredericksburg attorney.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The University of Virginia won the 2018–19 Capital One Cup for men’s sports, the school announced Tuesday.
National championships in men’s basketball and lacrosse, worth 60 points each, helped the Cavaliers compile 127 points for the academic year. Stanford was runner-up with 88 points, followed by Texas Tech (79), Maryland (75) and Vanderbilt (70).
Virginia also won the Capital One Cup for men’s sports in 2014–15.