Lauren Hopkins had two goals and an assist Monday to lead the University of Mary Washington field hockey team to its second win in two days, 4–3 over visiting Roanoke.

Lydia Bryant and Jackie Smith also scored second-half goals for the Eagles.

Hopkins also scored in Sunday’s 3–1 win over Rhodes (Tenn.) in Newport News. Bella Urcia and Emma Stewart also scored for the Eagles (4-6), who host Randolph-Macon Wednesday.

