Lauren Hopkins had two goals and an assist Monday to lead the University of Mary Washington field hockey team to its second win in two days, 4–3 over visiting Roanoke.
Lydia Bryant and Jackie Smith also scored second-half goals for the Eagles.
Hopkins also scored in Sunday’s 3–1 win over Rhodes (Tenn.) in Newport News. Bella Urcia and Emma Stewart also scored for the Eagles (4-6), who host Randolph-Macon Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.