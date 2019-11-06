The University of Mary Washington women’s soccer team used a late score from junior forward Brooke Bauman to defeat seventh-ranked Christopher Newport University, 1–0, in the semifinal round of the Capital Athletic Conference tournament in Newport News.
The Eagles improve to 10-10 on the season, and will host fourth seeded York College in the CAC Championship at 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
The Captains started with the early pressure in the contest, outshooting the Eagles, 8–4, in the first half. But the Captains struggled to find the net, and when the Eagles scurried with a save and clear from off the goal line, momentum swung to the visitors.
In the second half, the Eagles maintained their momentum, and took the first four shots of the frame. Finally, at 72:57, Bauman connected for her fourth score of the season for the game’s only score.
The Eagles led in shots, 15-9, as well as in corner kicks, 3–2. Eagles goalie Allison Nork made three stops in goal, while CNU goalkeeper Haley Eiser had five saves.
UMW will host fourth seeded York College on Saturday in the Capital Athletic Conference championship.
