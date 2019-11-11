After winning its third straight Capital Athletic Conference title over the weekend, the University of Mary Washington men’s soccer team will host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Division III Tournament this weekend.
The Eagles (13–3–4) will host Keystone (Pa.) College on Saturday, at 11 a.m., and Rowan (N.J.) University will face Salve Regina (R.I.) University, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday’s winners will meet on Sunday, 1 p.m., in the second round.
Coming off its surprise CAC tournament title, UMW’s women’s team (11–10) will face SUNY Geneseo Saturday, at 1:30 p.m., in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Geneva, N.Y. The game will follow host William Smith against Utica, which kicks off at 11 a.m.
Meanwhile, four UMW men’s soccer players were named to the all-CAC first team, and freshman Josh Kirkland was chosen rookie of the year.
UMW junior forward Jeremy Hokenson (a Courtland High School graduate) and senior midfielder Gabriel Soriano (Chancellor) each earned his first all-CAC recognition, along with senior defender Ben Ahrens and junior goalkeeper Ken Kurtz. Besides his rookie honor, Kirkland was chosen to the all-CAC second team along with teammates Andres Cabrera (a sophomore midfielder) and Jacob Lovinger (a senior defender).
The Eagle women had six players named to the all-CAC second team: junior forwards Brooke Bauman and Amanda Crest, sophomore forward Abby Zimmerman, senior midfielder Brielle Mitchell, senior defender Corinne Carson and sophomore defender Olivia Severin.
VOLLEYBALL
UMW senior Savannah Powers was named CAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year and gained first team all-conference honors, along with classmate Peyton Dunow. Juniors Tenley Hares (a Courtland graduate) and Wren Berry were named to the second team for the Eagles (16–13).
FIELD HOCKEY
UMW’s Meredith LeBel earned CAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors, and senior teammate Lauren Hopkins was named first-team all-conference for the fourth straight season. The Eagles placed senior midfielder Leslie Dixson and junior defender Jackie Smith on the all-CAC second team.
