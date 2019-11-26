Junior forward Maddie Shifflett scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the University of Mary Washington women’s basketball team to a 66–62 victory over visiting N.C. Wesleyan Tuesday evening.
Freshman guard Molly Sharman added 15 points for the Eagles (5–1), outrebounded the Bishops 52–39. A 9–0 scoring run to start the fourth quarter gave UMW a working margin.
Junior Tory Martin also grabbed nine rebounds for the Eagles. Emily Thompson had five assists to go with her eight points.
Kayla Johnson hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead N.C. Wesleyan (4–2).
UMW will return to action next Thursday at Randolph-Macon College.
|N.C. Wesleyan
|16
|16
|13
|17
|—
|62
|UMW
|18
|17
|13
|18
|—
|66
N.C. Wesleyan (4–2): Myrayna Watkins 4, Kneciya Tripp 0, Kayla Johnson 19, Keorra Taylor 17, Jermiya Baker 6, Myesha Best 6, Leah Wright 0, Cydney Nichols 8, Nyesha Best 0, Kayrisma Harrison 2. Totals: 24 4–6 62.
Mary Washington (5–1): pMaddie Shifflett 20, Tory Martin 4, Faith St. Clair 4, Molly Sharman 15, Emily Thompson 8, Karissa Highlander 0, Jordan Lee 0, Hannah Stockman 6, Bri Harper 0, Ashley Martin 7, Thora Gibbs 2. Totals: 24 14–18 66.
3-pointers: N.C. Wesleyan 10 (Johnson 5, Taylor 3, M. Best 2); UMW 4 (Thompson 2, Stockman, Martin).
