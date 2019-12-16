Lauryn Cross made seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points as William Peace rallied to defeat the University of Mary Washington women’s basketball team 75–71 Monday afternoon.
Mikayla Ray’s layup with 37 seconds to play put William Peace (9–2) ahead for good after it trailed by eight points entering the fourth quarter.
Tory Martin had 18 points, Maddie Shifflett 18 and Bri Harper 14 for UMW (7–3), which next plays Kean (N.J.) in the Roanoke Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29.
