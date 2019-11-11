Sam Ambrose scored all three of Western Branch’s goals Monday as the visiting Bruins edged Massaponax 3–2 in a Class 6 field hockey quarterfinal game.

Natalie LaFleur had both of the Panthers’ goals, on assists by Kristina Venzen and Taryn Saunders. Her second score pulled Massaponax within a goal with three minutes left in regulation, but the Panthers couldn’t score the equalizer.

Tristen Craig and Mollie McGann were defensive standouts for the Panthers, who finished with a 13–8 record.

Western Branch will play Langley or Fairfax in Friday’s state semifinals at South County High School in Lorton.

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments