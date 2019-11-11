Sam Ambrose scored all three of Western Branch’s goals Monday as the visiting Bruins edged Massaponax 3–2 in a Class 6 field hockey quarterfinal game.
Natalie LaFleur had both of the Panthers’ goals, on assists by Kristina Venzen and Taryn Saunders. Her second score pulled Massaponax within a goal with three minutes left in regulation, but the Panthers couldn’t score the equalizer.
Tristen Craig and Mollie McGann were defensive standouts for the Panthers, who finished with a 13–8 record.
Western Branch will play Langley or Fairfax in Friday’s state semifinals at South County High School in Lorton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.