Massaponax High School graduate DeAndre Houston–Carson is entering his fourth season as a safety in the NFL.
Houston–Carson was selected by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round of the 2016 draft after a standout career at William & Mary, where he was a four-year starter and finished his career with 293 tackles, 10 interceptions and nine blocked kicks.
Houston–Carson appeared in a career-high 13 games for the Bears last season and had 46 defensive snaps. But his primary contribution is on special teams. He signed a one-year contract to return to the Bears in March.
As defending NFC North champion Chicago prepares to start training camp on Saturday in Bourbonnais, Ill. Houston–Carson discussed the upcoming season and his role on one of the best defenses in the NFL in a telephone interview with The Free Lance–Star.
How are you feeling entering your fourth NFL season?
I’m definitely feeling good going into this year. The team has a good thing going. I think what I’ve been trying to do since I’ve been in the league is just try to be consistent and work as hard as I can every day and try to get better every day.
I’m not anywhere near where I want to be yet but I’m thankful to have the opportunity to go into another camp and show what I’ve got.
You appeared in 13 games last season and you were re-signed by the Bears in March. How did you approach free agency?
I was working with my agent and we wanted to test the waters and see what was out there and we felt like Chicago was the best fit.
Do you think this is a pivotal point of your career if you want to continue to have staying power in the NFL? How do you approach this particular season on a one-year contract?
It is a big year for me, but I guess I don’t really concern myself with that all too much. Since I’ve been playing football I’ve always just put my head down, worked as hard as I can and leave the rest of it up to my play and up to God ultimately. That’s the way I’m looking at it right now.
I’ve had a great offseason working out with some of the guys out here [in Chicago] and really putting in work. I’ve been working as hard as I can and I’m going to leave the rest of it up to God.
What’s it like being a part of a top-flight defense and how can you help it continue to flourish?
It’s special. It’s a special group of guys, a special group of men who are all true professionals. As for me I just try to do my job. Whatever is asked of me, I try to do it to the best of my ability.
The Bears added former Washington Redskin Ha Ha Clinton–Dix to the safety group. How do you feel about the overall strength of the unit?
We’ve got a great group of safeties. We’ve just got a great group of DBs on the field and it’s a good group of guys, as well.
For me, it’s the same thing. I’m just looking to do whatever’s asked of me and make plays. It’s all about that ball. So I’m always thinking about the ball and any opportunity I get, that’s what I love to do.
How do you feel about making a career off special teams? Does that appeal to you or are you aiming to see more action on defense?
The way I look at it is I’m going to do whatever is asked of me to the best of my ability. If it’s playing teams, I’m going to try to be the best special teams player I can possibly be.
Obviously for me, I have real high standards for myself and expectations and it’s always my goal to contribute on the defensive side of the ball. I know I can play. It’s just a matter of going out and showing that.
When did you start to embrace special teams as something you could be really good at?
Special teams is something that’s always been stressed to me from very early on even playing peewee and through high school at Massaponax with coach [Eric] Ludden and those guys. They take special teams very seriously as well. It’s another part of the game, another phase where you can go out there and make big plays. That’s what I try to do.
On a personal note, have you built a home in Chicago or are your renting? How do you approach your living situation knowing that in professional sports things can change at any time?
I’ve been renting since I’ve been out here. I got married last year and I met my wife here. In hindsight, if I would’ve known I’d be here this long, I probably would’ve bought a home. But you never really know. So I’ve been renting. In a couple years or so we’ll look at trying to build something.