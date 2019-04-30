Former Massaponax High School football standout Vinny Mihota will get a shot at the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals.
CE Sports Agency, which represents Mihota, announced via Twitter Monday night that Mihota had been invited to the Cardinals’ minicamp, which will be held May 10-12. A team spokesman said the club won’t announce the official invitation list until the first day of camp.
Mihota went undrafted last weekend after an injury-plagued career at Virginia Tech, but will get a shot to impress the Cardinals’ new coaching staff. Another former Hokie, running back Steven Peoples, also received an invitation from Arizona, according to CE Sports Agency.
Mihota (6-foot-5, 297 pounds) started 28 games along the defensive line at Virginia Tech, but was mainly a backup as a senior in 2018 while recovering from ACL surgery. His most effective season was his sophomore year in 2016, when he started all 13 games and made 43 tackles (seven for loss).