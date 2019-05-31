Veteran Massaponax coach John Shinberger entered this season with high hopes for his girls tennis team.
The Panthers returned seniors at the Nos. 1 and 2 positions in standouts Alexa Brewster and Katherine Sullivan, respectively. At No. 3 there was sophomore Abby Cinco who went a combined 28–3 in singles in doubles matches as a freshman in 2018.
Massaponax didn’t disappoint its leader.
The Panthers rolled to an 18–0 record and their first region title in school history last week when they defeated Albemarle for the 5D championship.
Friday morning’s Class 5 state tournament quarterfinal was a different story, however. Massaponax ran into a talented and ferocious bunch from Loudoun County as it suffered a 5–0 home defeat to Broad Run to end the season.
Brewster will move on to next Thursday’s singles state semifinals at Glen Allen High School, but the Panthers (18–1) see their best season in school history come to a close.
“I think they definitely lived up to my expectations,” Shinberger said. “It would’ve been nice to keep going but there’s a final road in everybody’s path and this was our dead end.”
The Spartans (17–2) were 5C runners-up after falling in the region title game to perennial power Thomas Jefferson (Alexandria).
They had little trouble handling the Panthers.
Brewster faced off with Broad Run standout Kirsten Husted and was dealt a humbling 6–0, 6–2 defeat. It was just Brewster’s second loss of the season. She will see Husted again on Thursday in state singles.
“I’ve definitely got to practice hitting with more speed because the balls that she was hitting, the speed, the topspin, I was not used to at all,” Brewster said. “So it messed up my game. I couldn’t get my shots in. So I’ve definitely got to work on that and also endurance. I started falling apart in the second set.”
Massaponax’s No. 6 player, Miranda Parrish, was the only Panther to win a set. She defeated Jessica Shamloo 6–3 in the first set, but dropped the second 7–5. The match was suspended after Cinco’s 6–4, 6–4 defeat to Justine So sealed the match for the Spartans.
Shinberger was impressed with the fight Cinco showed in her first loss of the season in singles or doubles.
“She’s going to get better every year,” Shinberger said. “The more you play, the better you’re going to get. The difference between us today and them was the fact that the population they pull from is larger. It’s more tennis-oriented. They have more facilities and we just have to work harder.”
The Panthers’ work ethic was relentless during the offseason. The seniors organized team activities and open workouts at the Massad YMCA in Stafford County on weekends.
That’s partly why Shinberger was so high on the group entering the season. He said the Panthers will have plenty of talent remaining for next year with Cinco as the top returner.
The Panthers are moving to Class 6 and expect the competition to be just as tough or tougher as they faced on Friday.
“These are the type of people they’re going to be playing,” Sullivan said of her teammates next season. “So they definitely needed this experience.”
Singles: Kirsten Husted (BR) d. Alexa Brewster 6–0, 6–2; Shruti Srinivasan (BR) d. Katherine Sullivan 6–1, 6–1; Justine So (BR) d. Abby Cinco 6–4, 6–4; Juliet Varblow (BR) d. Brooke Hyldahl 6–2, 6–3; Hasita Geddada (BR) d. Anna Wei 6–0, 6–1.