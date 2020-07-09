A flag football team comprised of 16 youths from the Fredericksburg area captured the Pylon National Championship last weekend in Las Vegas.
The 7-on-7 team called Maxed Out went 6–1 with its lone loss in pool play. The squad defeated a team from the host city, 15–14, to bring home the trophy.
“They were excited,” said coach and team founder Alex Jean-Charles. “This was most of boys’ second championship [including middle school]. They didn’t think they could do it on a national level so it was pretty cool.”
The team is comprised of players from Fredericksburg, King George County, Spotsylvania County and Stafford County.
Aidan Conrad, a former Rodney Thompson Middle School standout, played quarterback. Conrad is moving on to Gonzaga Preparatory School in Washington this school year.
“He was the best quarterback there,” Jean-Charles said.
Rising Colonial Forge freshman Jonathan Barnett started at middle linebacker and wide receiver and “made big-time plays,” Jean-Charles said.
Chanz Wiggins, a rising King George High School freshman, starred at safety and receiver, as did former Gayle Middle School standout and rising Mountain View freshman Daniel Crosby. His father, Daniel Crosby Sr., was the team’s defensive coordinator.
“He was our third down guy,” Jean-Charles said of the younger Crosby. “He bailed us out every time on third down. He went both ways in 120-degree heat on hot turf. He was cramping after the game, but he really gave it his all.”
