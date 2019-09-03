MCbROOM MAKES DÉBUT FOR ROYALS

Courtland High School graduate Ryan McBroom singled in his first major-league at-bat for the Kansas City Royals Tuesday night.

McBroom, acquired in a weekend trade with the New York Yankees, made his major-league début, playing first base against the visiting Detroit Tigers.

—From staff reports

