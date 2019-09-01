FROM STAFF REPORTS
The Kansas City Royals were the first team to draft Ryan McBroom. Six years later, they may be his ticket to the major leagues.
McBroom, a Courtland High School graduate, was traded to the Royals Saturday by the New York Yankees, who didn’t promote him onto their 40-man roster despite a stellar season at Triple-A and a rash of injuries this season.
The Royals acquired McBroom, a 27-year-old first baseman, in exchange for cash or a player to be named, as well as international signing pool money. At the time of the deal, McBroom was leading the International League with a .976 on base-plus slugging percentage and was hitting .315 with 26 home runs and 66 RBIs.
The Royals drafted McBroom in 2013 after his junior season at West Virginia. He decided to return to school, then was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 15th round in 2014. Toronto traded him to the Yankees organization in July 2017.
On Sunday, teams were allowed to expand their rosters from 25 to 28 players, meaning McBroom could be promoted and make his major league début before the end of the season. If not, he’ll be eligible for the Rule 5 draft in December.
