As Percy Burt glanced in the stands at Mary Washington’s Ron Rosner Arena Wednesday night, he saw his father, sister and former coaches at James Monroe High School.
The Virginia Wesleyan senior forward got a bit too excited.
Burt picked up two fouls within the first two minutes and seven seconds and had to be removed from the Marlins’ nonconference contest at Mary Washington.
“I was kind of upset about that,” Burt said.
Burt reentered the game later in the first half and made his mark on the contest. He finished with a modest seven points, but also pulled down 11 rebounds, blocked three shots and recorded a steal and two assists in 29 minutes in the Marlins’ 72-60 victory.
Burt pumped his fist several times as the clock expired and Virginia Wesleyan was able to avenge last year’s 87-78 defeat to the Eagles.
“It’s pretty cool,” Burt said. “It’s a good experience. It’s always good to have my family come out because they can’t really travel sometimes. It actually picked me up … I know we lost down here last year so it just feels good getting my first win down here near home.”
The Marlins (6-1) had four players in double figures scoring, led by forward Tim Fisher’s 16 points. Mary Washington (6-2) was paced by sophomore forward Greg Rowson’s 20 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and three steals.
The Eagles were ahead 32-26 early in the second half before Virginia Wesleyan took control with a 16-5 run to take a 42-37 advantage. Mary Washington never led again.
Burt picked up a key steal from UMW guard Da’Shawn Cook with 1:35 remaining and the Marlins finished off their victory.
Virginia Wesleyan head coach Dave Macedo said Burt is “the ultimate garbage man, but he’s got that athleticism to go with it.”
Burt is averaging 8.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this season. If he keeps up the pace through the season both will be career-highs.
“Percy is one of the most athletic kids that we’ve coached and obviously in our league,” Macedo said. “I think when his activity level is high and he’s doing the little things he’s a real effective player. We’re glad he’s a Marlin. We just want to see consistency of play out of him.”
Eagles head coach Marcus Kahn is looking to see the same thing from his squad. Kahn said during the Marlins’ pivotal run the Eagles were shooting after one pass or less and that’s not the style that’s going to get them wins.
The Eagles shot 2-for-20 from 3-point range.
Kahn said Mary Washington also must compete better on the boards. The Eagles were outrebounded 53-35. The Marlins had 16 offensive rebounds.
“I feel like we came out and laid an egg,” Kahn said. “But I’m not taking anything away from them. That’s a good team. That’s a team that plays hard. What they do, they do very well. They were in our stuff for 40 minutes. And the way they beat us on the boards, that’s just an effort thing.”
Cook and Riley Welch were the only other Eagles in double-figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively. Mary Washington will try to get back on the winning track Saturday in its Capital Athletic Conference opener at Marymount.
Virginia Wesleyan (6-1): Tim Fisher 16; Percy Burt 7; Corey Pelham 13; Tyree Golston 14; Jordan White 11; Daniel Spencer 9; Evan Tebay 0; Damon Showers 0; Jordan Crump 0; Kelvin Nicholson 2. Totals 25 11-17 72.
Mary Washington (6-2): Drew Johnson 3; Greg Rowson 20; Trey Barber 5; Da’Shawn Cook 13; Anias Saunders 4; Wayne Clevert 0; Ra’Shawn Cook 5; Riley Welch 10; Colin Coyne 0. Totals 20 18-24 60.
Halftime: Mary Washington 30-26
3-pointers: Virginia Wesleyan 11 (Golston 4, Pelham 3, White 3, Burt). Mary Washington 2 (D. Cook, Johnson).
Rebounds: Virginia Wesleyan 53 (Spencer 12). Mary Washington 35 (Johnson, Rowson 8).
Assists: Virginia Wesleyan 13 (Spencer 5). Mary Washington 6 (Saunders, Johnson 2).
