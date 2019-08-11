FROM STAFF REPORTS
Phillip Morris won both 60-lap Late Model Stock Car races at Dominion Raceway in Thornburg on Saturday night. The victories kept him in the hunt for a sixth-straight NASCAR Whelen All-American Series National points championship.
Here are Saturday night’s results:
Late Model Stock Car, first race: 1. Phillip Morris, 2. Doug Barnes, 3. Tyler Hughes, 4. Jeff Oakley, 5. Trent Barnes.
Late Model Stock Car, second race: 1. Phillip Morris, 2. Tyler Hughes, 3. Alex Brock, 4. Mike Ganoe, 5. Doug Barnes.
Dominion Stock: 1. Richard Powers, 2. Andrew Condrey, 3. Gary Burke, 4. Travis Weber, 5. Todd Ruggles.
Legends: 1. Sparky West
U-Cars: 1. Ryan Pritt
Mini Mods: 1. Todd Johnston
Any Car: 1. Pete Sullivan