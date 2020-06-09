Even if Dylan Hall doesn’t hear his name in this week’s baseball draft, the Mountain View High School graduate still has a chance to become a professional soon.
Hall was not listed as one of mlb.com’s top 200 prospects for the five-round draft, which starts Wednesday. He said he has spoken with representatives from a few major league teams, but they didn’t give him any assurance he’ll be chosen.
The draft has been reduced from 40 rounds last year. Starting Sunday, teams can sign undrafted players to $20,000 bonuses, although it seems unlikely there will be a minor-league season in 2020.
Hall, a 6-foot-5 right-handed pitcher, went 4–1 with a 3.00 ERA in five starts as a senior for Division II Central Oklahoma before the coronavirus pandemic cut short the college spring season. He struck out 45 batters in 30 innings, He has the option to return to school for another year of eligibility if he is not drafted or signed.
—Steve DeShazo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.