He may not have a season to pitch in, but Dylan Hall has a professional baseball contract.

The Mountain View High School graduate said Monday night he has signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Mets. He was passed over in last week's five-round baseball draft, but teams were allowed to sign an unlimited number of free agents at up to $20,000 each.

A 2020 minor-league season seems unlikely due to the coronavirus, meaning Hall will probably make his professional debut in 2021.

Hall, a 6-foot-5 right-handed pitcher, went 4–1 with a 3.00 ERA in five starts as a senior for Division II Central Oklahoma before the coronavirus pandemic cut short the college spring season. He struck out 45 batters in 30 innings, He could have returned to school for another year of eligibility.

—Steve DeShazo

