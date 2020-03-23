Mustangs win boys basketball title

H.H. Poole won its second Stafford County middle school title with an 8–2 record, including a victory over Dixon Smith in the county championship game. Head coach Rashad Cook has led the Mustangs for the past 10 years.Team members are, from left, Derrick Cook, Devin Cook, Jeremiah Shelly, Malachi Moore, Jude Afrieye, Sean Bronsnan, Stephen Saintcyr, Mehki Dillard, Xavior Wison, Jack Pearson, Ian Otero–Vargas, Kallen Oglesby and Ethen Lynch.

