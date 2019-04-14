By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
WASHINGTON—Rookie Jason Martin hit a tiebreaking double in the top of the ninth inning against Washington’s shaky bullpen, then Felipe Vázquez escaped a bases-loaded jam Sunday to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 4–3 win over the Nationals.
The Pirates took two of three and won a series at Nationals Park for the first time since 2013.
Josh Bell drew a leadoff walk in the ninth from Wander Suero (1–31) and moved to second on Colin Moran’s grounder. With two outs, Martin hit a ground-rule double to left for his second major league RBI.
Washington entered the day with the worst bullpen ERA in the majors and it rose to 7.75.
The Nationals loaded the bases in the bottom half on a single, walk and Adam Eaton’s bunt single with one out. Vázquez (1–30) struck out Howie Kendrick and retired Anthony Rendon on a flyball to end it.
Washington starter Max Scherzer allowed three runs and seven hits while working a season-high eight innings. He struck out seven.
Pittsburgh starter Jameson Taillon gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings.
Rendon extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games with a single in the sixth.
NOTE
- Manager Dave Martinez said 1B Matt Adams, who twisted his ankle Saturday while stepping on Pittsburgh RHP Chris Archer’s foot, was available to play Sunday.
- After an off day Monday, RHP Stephen Strasburg (1
- –3
- 0, 5.40) starts Tuesday as Washington begins a three-game series at home against San Francisco.