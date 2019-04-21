ARLINGTON—Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie is expected to miss the rest of the playoffs after undergoing surgery to repair a broken right clavicle.
The team announced Oshie's surgery Sunday afternoon. Coach Todd Reirden had already called Oshie out indefinitely earlier in the week.
Oshie was injured late in Game 4 at the Carolina Hurricanes on a hit from behind from Warren Foegele. Oshie went right shoulder-first into the boards, and Foegele was given a two-minute minor penalty for boarding.
The 32-year-old had 21 points in 24 games during Washington's run to the Stanley Cup last year. He had 54 points in 69 regular-season games and two points in the first round before being injured.
It's unclear whether Oshie will be ready for training camp.