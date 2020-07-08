As expected, the list of players the Washington Nationals are sending to train in Fredericksburg is not exactly filled with household names.
Fifteen pitchers and two catchers will use the Fredericksburg Nationals’ new ballpark as their training site for the next two weeks. They are expected to be part of the team’s taxi squad in case of injury, coronavirus outbreak or players’ decision not to participate.
Right-handers Austen Williams and Kyle McGowin are the only pitchers on the list who appeared in a game for the Nationals in 2019. McGowin made seven appearances, including one start; Williams pitched twice in relief.
The other pitchers working out in Fredericksburg will be right-handers Joan Adon, Dakota Bacus, Cade Cavalli, Tyler Eppler, Paulo Espino, Steven Fuentes, Jake Irvin and Jackson Rutledge and left-handers Ben Braymer, Tim Cate, Matt Cronin, Seth Romero and Nick Wells. Catchers Taylor Gushue and Jakson Reetz were also assigned here.
Workouts are closed to the public.
