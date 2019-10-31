With 162 regular-season games and a minimum of 11 playoff wins required by its champion, Major League Baseball tests the loyalty and patience of its fan base like no other professional sport.
For that reason alone, die-hard fans of the Washington Nationals in the greater Fredericksburg area claimed vindication following the completion of the 2019 season. With every crucial loss, every key injury, every clubhouse rumor, the team tested the faith of its true believers.
And to the righteous went the rewards. Nats’ rooters witnessed their team earn a spot in the playoffs, win a wild National League wildcard game, claim stunning victories in the NL Division and Championship series and reach their first-ever World Series, where they outlasted the Houston Astros in seven dramatic games.
“[The Nationals] faded a bit, but when [Stephen] Strasburg got going [in Game 6], I knew they were going to pick up their game,” Fredericksburg resident Ron Gilchrist proudly said.
“You don’t disappear if you’re a true fan,” said Marriah Unruh.
Perhaps there were no truer fans of the world champions than Barry and Jeannette Hall of Falmouth. It was Barry Hall’s desire to witness a rare sight—the Fall Classic in the nation’s capital—that prompted him to push his luck with his health.
A Nationals season ticket holder since 2007, Hall was planning with his wife to attend Game 3, the first Fall Classic contest to be played in Washington since 1933. But two days prior to the game, he suffered a stroke in his frontal lobe and was rushed to Mary Washington Hospital.
Barry Hall continued to speak of going to games while being treated at the hospital. “Barry, I don’t think you should go,” Jeannette Hall remembers telling her husband.
She was at home the day of the game, ready to put her tickets up for sale on Stubhub, when she answered a call from the hospital. It was her husband, telling her he had been discharged.
“Come pick me up,” she recalled him saying. “We’re going to the game.”
And they did. The baseball gods were looking out for the Halls that night; prior to the game’s start, the Nationals presented the season-ticket holders with a souvenir bat autographed by shortstop Trea Turner and pictured them on the video screen of the Nationals Park scoreboard. They went on to attend games 4 and 5.
“I kind of got calm; I didn’t want to be as excited as the other fans,” the 84-year-old Hall said of watching Game 3. He remembered how angry he got with the Nationals’ lack of hitting in the wildcard playoff game against Milwaukee, and he didn’t want to repeat that, thinking it may have contributed to his health issues.”
“I was very lucky to get out of the hospital and go to the game,” Hall said. “It’s really unbelievable to me [what the Nationals accomplished]. I haven’t been able to grasp it.”
GOING ON A JOYOUS RIDE
Wearing hats branded with the trademark “curly W” and team jerseys adorned with familiar numbers (37 for Strasburg, 31 for Max Scherzer, 6 for Anthony Rendon), Nationals fans regularly braved bumper-to-bumper traffic on Interstate 95 and oft-delayed Metro trains to make it to Nationals Park for hot summer night games.
Others not blessed with tickets or ample free time proudly adorned themselves in red and gathered en masse at local eateries and pubs to watch their boys of summer battle to reach the playoffs—and then go on a remarkable postseason run.
And there were those content to relax in a favorite chair with popcorn and beverage of choice and marvel at what they were beholding: the local team finally playing in the Fall Classic after repeated playoff disappointments in recent years.
“Getting to the postseason was incredible to see,” said Justin Detrs of Spotsylvania County. “It was a lot like watching the Capitals [win the Stanley Cup in 2017]. It was cool seeing people get into it vocally.”
Some followed the Nationals journey because of a personal connection with the team.
“I learned the nephew of Daniel Hudson wore the [toddler] clothes my mom donated,” Daniel Kim, a Massaponax High School and Christopher Newport University grad, said about the Nationals closer, who is a Virginia native. “I met him at an August game—he laughed when he heard that.”
Jeannette Hall cheers in particular for Ryan Zimmerman, and not just because of his prowess at the plate. Both Hall’s mother and Zimmerman’s mother battled multiple sclerosis, and she met the Nationals first baseman through his work in his Zimmerman Foundation, which helps fund M.S. research.
“We enjoy every season regardless if they win or lose, because we know [the integrity] of these players,” Hall said.
For others, it was a connection to the “other” side.
Paul Taylor, dining with wife Nelly at Legends in Spotsylvania prior to the start of Game 6 of the World Series, went to Goochland High School with Justin Verlander—the Astros’ starter that night. He acknowledged having some conflicting feelings about that, but said local pride won out over loyalties to a former Bulldog.
“I’m proud of him going as far as he has, but I’ve got to stick with my hometown team,” Taylor said.
“Sorry, Verlander,” his wife cheerily added.
JUMPING ON THE BANDWAGON
Much like greater Washington, the Fredericksburg area has its share of transplants, and many of them readily admit their baseball loyalties lie elsewhere. But they confessed watching the Nationals, a team predicted in some corners to finish fourth in the NL East, reach the World Series was a treat, especially after a slow start to the season that left them 12 games below .500 in May.
Detrs, a St. Louis fan, took his girlfriend to Game 4 of the NLCS, where the Nationals capped off their astonishing sweep of his beloved Cardinals. It was a game he struggled to watch.
“Once I got over that, I was pulling for the Nats,” he said, noting their earlier wildcard playoff win over the Cardinals’ NL Central rival. “I was glad to see Milwaukee go down.”
Scott Hood of Spotsylvania, a Boston fan who’s lived in several communities with MLB teams, finds the local club always fills the void when his Red Sox are down.
“They’re a nice 1-A team,” he said of the Nationals.
Such laissez-faire attitudes toward the Nationals were noticed by those looking to profit on the team’s success.
The team’s surge to the pennant and then its victories in the first two World Series games bumped up business for Randy Cox, who supervised a Nationals souvenir tent at the intersection of Courthouse and Leavells roads in Spotsylvania. But he noticed the fan base was still a bit tepid.
“We moved a lot of T–shirts, flags and pennants when they went up 2–0 [in the Series],” Cox said, sitting comfortably amid a display of “Mad Max” and “Shark Attack” T-shirts and NL pennants. “It didn’t do as well when the Astros charged back.”
The Midwest transplant and die-hard Tigers fan excused fledgling Nationals supporters for still struggling to embrace October baseball fever.
“I have people coming up saying I’ve never seen you guys before,” Cox said, referring to merchants of playoffs memorabilia. “I’d tell ’em, ‘Well, you’ve never been to a World Series before.’ ”
A LASTING IMPACT
If there was one characteristic that will linger with Fredericksburg-area fans about the Nationals, it was the manner in which they “finished the fight,” to paraphrase the team’s mantra. The team rallied from behind in five playoff elimination games and became the first champ to win all four World Series games on the road.
“[The Nationals] did stuff they shouldn’t be able to do,” Barry Hall said. “We’re going to enjoy this until spring training—and then make fun of the Astros!”
“This season was particularly satisfying,” Jeannette Hall added.
Rose Wallace, a Fredericksburg native who saw the team begin play at RFK Stadium after it relocated from Montreal in 2005, took great pride in watching the “comeback kids.”
“They’re really America’s team,” she said. “They showed they can [rally], they play in the nation’s capital, and in a time of political unrest, prove that something in that capital can bring Washington together.”
