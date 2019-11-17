While his teammates lined up near midfield to receive black boxes containing silver medals, trinkets from their trip to the NCAA tournament, Gabriel Soriano lingered under the canopy of the Eagles’ bench with his head in his hands.
The University of Mary Washington’s senior captain remained there, quasi-catatonic, for at least 20 minutes following a 3–2 double-overtime loss to Rowan University on Sunday. During that time, he was visited by three of his biggest fans.
Soriano’s high school coach at Chancellor, Mike Webb, threw his arm around the shoulder of his former ward. Areli Soriano fought tears as she reminded her brother about the bright future awaiting him. Finally, Gabriel Soriano Sr. addressed his namesake softly in their native Spanish while running fingers through his hair.
None of it seemed to be of much consolation.
A UMW run that ended with the Profs’ Jay Vandermark’s breakaway goal in the 102nd minute took root back in January. Frigid captains’ practices gave way to summer workouts conducted in sweltering 110-degree heat. Such sweat equity is the investment required of players in head coach Jason Kilby’s program, and the returns? Worth it.
The Eagles (14–4–4) captured their third consecutive Capital Athletic Conference crown, knocking off rival Christopher Newport in penalty kicks. Saturday’s 3–0 shutout of Keystone College marked UMW’s first NCAA tournament victory since 2003.
“These players gave their all for me,” Soriano said. “That’s the thing I’ll remember the most.”
The Eagles are also unlikely to forget a bullying Rowan side that entered Sunday’s second-round match leading the nation in both yellow and red cards.
“Lord knows how many they had today,” Kilby mused. (Answer: five yellows to go with 22 fouls).
At points during the bar fight, a soccer match broke out. Moments after being pushed to the ground after a whistle, UMW senior Jacob Lovinger seized on a loose ball in the box to give the Eagles an early 1–0 lead.
Following a run of evenly rudderless play, Jake Logar headed in a cross from Matt Fahey as Rowan found its equalizer in the 38th minute.
For all of the contact initiated by the Profs, an incident of friendly fire led to Rowan’s second goal. Eagles senior back Lucas Turney collided with goalkeeper Ken Kurtz while trying to clear, and Wilby Alfred took advantage of a wide-open net to give his team a 2–1 edge in the 60th minute.
“I should’ve probably cleared it out before it got too close,” Turney said. “It was my fault, then I ran into him.”
But the Eagles, previously unbeaten at the Battleground Athletic Complex, weren’t finTished. Soriano temporarily extended his career by getting a foot on a rebound and poking it near post with 13 minutes remaining in regulation. The sides went to overtime, where the first goal would send one of them on to the Sweet 16.
“We’ve played several—too many—overtimes this season, but it prepared us for today,” Profs coach Scott Baker said.
The first 10 minutes went by without so much as a high-quality chance. Early in the second extra period, UMW was pressing for a winner when a corner clearance triggered a rapid Rowan counterattack. Sensing a numbers advantage, Alfred dribbled to the top of the 18-yard box before feeding Vandermark’s winner.
Some UMW players dropped lifelessly to the pitch. Some of their Rowan counterparts dropped jubilant f-bombs.
One day, the Eagles will find the right words to put their banner season in perspective. Sunday was not that day.
“Most people don’t see what happens before we step on the field,” Kilby said, pausing to compose himself. “They’ve accomplished a lot.”
