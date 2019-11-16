Ahead of Saturday’s NCAA tournament first-round match against Keystone College, University of Mary Washington men’s soccer coach Jason Kilby quietly changed formations to a 3–5–2.
The “two” in that series denotes the Eagles’ strikers. Instead of a singular scoring threat up top—UMW’s typical look—junior Jeremy Hokenson and freshman Josh Kirkland would attack the Giants in tandem.
“It’s difficult to defend when you have one guy going in one direction and another guy going in another direction,” Kilby said.
On Saturday, Hokenson zigged, Kirkland zagged and the duo accounted for every goal in UMW’s 3–0 victory at the Battleground Athletic Complex. Following their first NCAA tournament win since 2003, the Eagles await Rowan today at 1 p.m. with a rare chance to reach the Sweet 16.
“The last two years, we have had a little taste of [NCAAs] and gotten knocked out the first round,” Hokenson said. “This year, we knew we had to come out the first minute and give it all we had for a whole 90 minutes.”
Against Keystone, the Eagles (14–3–4) broke out on top quickly as Hokenson cleaned up a rebound on a Kirkland shot from close range in the 13th minute.
UMW led 1–0 at halftime and parlayed its distinct size advantage into a stranglehold on possession over the second 45 minutes. In the 60th minute, Kirkland made it 2–0 with a succinct right-footed volley off an assist from sophomore Noah Mazzatenta.
Kirkland, the Capital Athletic Conference’s rookie of the year, is no stranger to big moments on the pitch. At Deep Run High School in Glen Allen, he played in back-to-back state championship games.
“I think the atmosphere is almost the same,” he said. “But the play is just so much faster and more aggressive.”
It certainly helps to have a connection with a more seasoned player like Hokenson. Both strikers described a strong sense of intuition with the ball on the other’s foot.
“We’ve played enough games to be able to read each other’s body language and know how we’re going to do it, when we’re going to do it, and find the back of the net,” Hokenson said.
“I know if I’m going to pass, he’s going to get to it because he’s an athletic kid,” Kirkland added.
That’s precisely what happened in the 86th minute, with Kirkland feeding Hokenson behind the defense for a goal that iced the outcome at 3–0.
UMW outshot Keystone, 13–6, and held a 4–3 edge in corners. The Giants had some narrow misses but only forced UMW keeper Ken Kurtz to ply his craft on two occasions.
“They’re a good team,” Keystone coach Joe Schneck said. “They keep possession of the ball well, they get their players into good spaces and they have two pretty good guys up top that can hold the ball and be targets.”
After grabbing a burrito and some assorted fruit outside the locker room, Kilby prepared to go scout the afternoon’s second match with an eye toward formulating a plan for Sunday.
“It’s making sure we take one game at a time,” he said. “We’ll look at the strengths or weaknesses of each team and, hopefully, find some weaknesses.”
